UrlHum is the definitive URL Shortener.
Privacy-aware, modern and fast. Provides advanced analytics about the Short URLs created and this is all free: as an Open Source project, you can review its code on GitHub.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Christian la ForgiaMaker@optiroot
I made UrlHum as an Open Source project and worked on it for so much time. It is getting better and better and at the moment is in an almost enough stable state to be installed (not in production). I will be working on it everyday, so I hope it gets more views. At the moment there isn't a really-great Short URL project built in PHP, at least not recent neither modern; and considering the EU with so much rules about privacy regulations, I thought that focusing on this point was crucial. There is also a demo, available in a link in this page. If you have any questions you can contact me or answer to this comment. Thanks!
Upvote Share·