This is the latest launch from Upword
See Upword’s previous launch →
Upword 2.0
Upword 2.0
Your new AI research assistant with superpowers
Game-changing online research tool for knowledge workers: Introducing version 2.0 with advanced AI features: 1. Process multiple documents at once 2. AI research copilot (ChatGPT for research) 3. Organize your content and summaries, listen and share
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Upword
Upword
Transforming content into knowledge
Upword 2.0 by
Upword
Ben Lang
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Knaan Koosh
Iloo Livni
eapotapov
Andrey Shamakhov
Maayan Shalom
Roee Barak
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Upword
5/5 ★
by 62 users. It first launched on August 25th, 2022.
