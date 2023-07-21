Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
UpVPN
UpVPN
Serverless VPN on WireGuard®. Many Devices. No Subscription.
Visit
Upvote 7
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
UpVPN is the World’s first Serverless VPN based on WireGuard®. The benefit of Serverless model of computing for VPN is passed to you via no-subscription, pay as you go pricing model, and UpVPN lets you connect unlimited devices to VPN per account.
Launched in
SaaS
Tech
VPN
by
UpVPN
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0
Ad
Free SaaS boilerplate based on React, Django and AWS
About this launch
UpVPN
Serverless VPN on WireGuard®. Many Devices. No Subscription.
0
reviews
60
followers
Follow for updates
UpVPN by
UpVPN
was hunted by
Himanshu
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
VPN
. Made by
Himanshu
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
UpVPN
is not rated yet. This is UpVPN's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report