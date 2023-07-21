Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → UpVPN
UpVPN

UpVPN

Serverless VPN on WireGuard®. Many Devices. No Subscription.

Payment Required
Embed
UpVPN is the World’s first Serverless VPN based on WireGuard®. The benefit of Serverless model of computing for VPN is passed to you via no-subscription, pay as you go pricing model, and UpVPN lets you connect unlimited devices to VPN per account.
Launched in
SaaS
Tech
VPN
 by
UpVPN
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0
SaaS Boilerplate 2.0
Ad
Free SaaS boilerplate based on React, Django and AWS
About this launch
UpVPN
UpVPNServerless VPN on WireGuard®. Many Devices. No Subscription.
0
reviews
60
followers
UpVPN by
UpVPN
was hunted by
Himanshu
in SaaS, Tech, VPN. Made by
Himanshu
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
UpVPN
is not rated yet. This is UpVPN's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-