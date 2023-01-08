Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Upstream
Ranked #9 for today
Upstream
GPT for a less noisy web
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tired of looking at ads and SEO instead of information? Upstream is a Chrome extension that lets users run GPT with their Chrome tabs as context. Instead of scrolling through the noisy web, fire up an Upstream instruction to only get what you need.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Upstream
Mayfair
Ad
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
Upstream
GPT for a less noisy web
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Upstream by
Upstream
was hunted by
Pablo
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Pablo
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
Upstream
is not rated yet. This is Upstream's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#9
Report