Upstream
Upstream

GPT for a less noisy web

Free Options
Tired of looking at ads and SEO instead of information? Upstream is a Chrome extension that lets users run GPT with their Chrome tabs as context. Instead of scrolling through the noisy web, fire up an Upstream instruction to only get what you need.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence
Upstream
Mayfair
Mayfair
About this launch
Upstream
UpstreamGPT for a less noisy web
Upstream by
Upstream
was hunted by
Pablo
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Pablo
Featured on January 9th, 2023.
Upstream
is not rated yet. This is Upstream's first launch.
