  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Upspace
Ranked #12 for today

Upspace

A social platform for all things wellness

Free
Upspace is a social platform for all things wellness. Find or create workouts. Join wellness communities or create your own. Connect with friends and see how they're staying healthy, mentally and physically. On Upspace it's all about going up!
Launched in Health & Fitness, Social Media, Community
Upspace
About this launch
Upspace
A social platform for all things wellness
Upspace by
Upspace
was hunted by
Chris Putsch
in Health & Fitness, Social Media, Community. Made by
Chris Putsch
,
Zac Davis
,
Nico Westerdale
and
Shaun Ziegler
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Upspace
is not rated yet. This is Upspace's first launch.
