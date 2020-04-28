Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Vlad Larin
Maker
So cool to be part of the projects with a vision 😎 David and Hans have a very deep understanding of the topic, so it was fantastic to help to create something so useful for a lot of folks, working with the pros. The app is fully built without code and running 100% on the Bubble framework, so it took us just a few days to build, polish, and launch. Big thanks to everyone involved - we hope you will find it interesting and helpful. Team at Zeroqode is upen to any feedback, so please tell us what you think 🙏
Upvote (5)Share
My co-founder and I launched this tool in order to help engineers, designers and other startup team members figure out what to do with their shares 🤑🤑🤑. With many people being laid off or furloughed, we wanted to give actionable data to employees who have expiring options ☠️☠️☠️. This is a passion project for my team and I and we may end up turning this into a business, but for now there is no charge or monetization 💰.
Upvote (3)Share
@dweisburd Congratulations with the launch David, hope many people find it helpful! 🙌
I think this very valuable tool for thousands of enginners and startupers who are busy with changing the world! Good luck!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@valsenone thank you Valery 🙏
UpvoteShare
@valsenone thanks Valery!
Very thoughtful and timely, I have pass this on to some other folks!
Upvote (2)Share
@oliverpecha Thank you Oliver!