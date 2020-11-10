discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Samy Zabarah
MakerDedicated to Facebook ads since 2011
👋 Fellow Hunters! I joined PH in 2017, and for the past three years, I have always admired the products put forth in this community. Today I am excited and truly honored to see upRive on PH. Thanks to my dear friend @adithya for hunting upRive and making it happen! Ever since I dedicated my professional career to Facebook ads in 2011, I admired the immense options and potential it provides. However, I frequently found myself facing four problems when split testing. We developed upRive from the ground up specifically to solve those four core problems in Facebook ads. Here is what upRive provides: ✅ upRive reusable ads maintain social proof and increase your CTR. ✅ upRive noverlap automatically eliminates overlap across your adsets, which lowers costs. ✅ upRive CBO efficiently allocates your budget to get more for your spending. ✅ upRive research unlocks hundreds of more relevant interests and breaks them down by categories. If you currently use Facebook ads, you will see value in the simplicity and flow to create and optimize campaigns. 🔥 Exclusive Product Hunt offer -> First 50 hunters to sign up get 70% off all plans for their first year. 🔥 The elections are over, and black Friday is only a few days away. Now is the best time to make your Q4 the best ever 🤑. Having managed Facebook ads for hundreds of clients over the past seven years and developed the platform using the Facebook API, I am happy to answer any questions about upRive or anything Facebook ads.
Share
Congrats on the launch. upRive looks promising for sure. Will definitely gonna use it. Best of Luck. 🙌
I have been a beta user of upRive and I love how it has evolved as a product in the past few months from the time it was called 'The Campaign Maker' 2 years ago. If you are just starting off with Facebook Ads or feel Facebook Business manager is buggy, upRive is the one to consider. Congrats on the launch @samy_zabarah Best of all, there is 70% off Product Hunt exclusive discount just for limited time. Check them out.