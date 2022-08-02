Products
UpOn
UpOn
Make Onboarding in Snap
You need to catch your users’ attention in a snap. 💛 Using UpOn, you can quickly design and integrate an onboarding for any website! Improve user retention and effective engagement due to the ready-made templates.
by
UpOn
About this launch
UpOn by
UpOn
was hunted by
Lilit Arzoyan
. Made by
Lilit Arzoyan
,
Marianna Voskanyan
,
Varduhi Harutyunyan
,
Hovhannes Sisoyan
,
Velis Vardanyan
and
Liana Janjughazyan
. Featured on August 2nd, 2022.
UpOn
is not rated yet. This is UpOn's first launch.
