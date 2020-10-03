discussion
🖐 Hey everyone, We are excited to introduce the Productivity Boosting Alexa Skill - Uplift Efficiency. Firstly we thank our hunter @chrismessina • After hours of hard work we at Somizu built Uplift Efficiency, our first Alexa Skill. • Smart speakers and Voice Apps have gained popularity in the past months and now are really common. • There are over 100K Alexa skills in the Alexa skill store which bring solutions to many problems we face in our day today lives. • But we didn't discover a productivity Alexa skill that would help you achieve more from your day. • Although there are many productivity tools as mobile apps and websites the fact there wasn't any voice controlled productivity tool urged us to build Uplift Efficiency. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗨𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆? 🙋♂️ • It's an Alexa skill which can be controlled with only your voice. Uplift Efficiency has many productivity boosting features to help you make your day more efficient. 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹? 🙋♂️ • You can visit the Alexa skill store through the Alexa app or Amazon and enable the skill - Just click the Amazon link above. • Then allow permissions for reminders, we need this to set productivity timers, screen timers etc. • After enabling the skill just say "Alexa, open Uplift Efficiency" and you're ready to go... 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆? 🙋♂️ 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 📅 ◽ Add tasks in your typical day and organize your day. Edit the times and tasks at any time you want. ◽ Then set reminders to the tasks in your day, so you'll get reminded when to begin a tasks and end it. ◽ Also refer to your day plan at anytime you want, so you'll never forget what to do next. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗿 ⏰ ◽ Select one of the 3 clocks available: Pomodoro clock, 52/17 clock and Ultradian clock. ◽ Then ask Uplift Efficiency to begin a work session of x hours. ◽ You will be reminded when to take a break and when to get back to work according to the clock you chose. ◽ This won't affect how you use Alexa, you can continue listening to music after setting up reminders. 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗿 ⏲ ◽ Have you heard about the 20 20 20 rule? ◽ Screen Timer feature implements it to take care of your eyes while you work with screens for a long time. ◽ By asking Uplift Efficiency to set a screen timer of x hours, you'll be reminded every 20 minutes to take a 20 second break to look far into something which is over 20 feet away. ◽ This won't affect how you use Alexa, you can continue listening to music after setting up reminders. 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 💪 ◽ 5 Day challenges to boost your productivity. ◽ Currently you can select the sleep challenge and the leisure challenge. You will be reminded on 5 consecutive times to do the task that we tell you. ◽ The sleep challenge has tasks life: Have a hot bath, drink a cup of hot tea etc. allocated on different days. 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 🥇 ◽ The premium version of Uplift Efficiency allows you to create up to 4 accounts from the same device. ◽ Also the Challenges feature is only available for premium users. ◽ When setting up reminders, premium users receive customization like extended breaks etc. ◽ Premium can be purchased through the Alexa skill itself by saying, "Alexa, purchase premium." 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀 • It's the launch day and we're having a give away. • Purchase Uplift Efficiency premium and enter the give away from the Uplift Efficiency Website. • Find out more at our website.
