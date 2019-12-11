Discussion
Dima Braven
Maker
👋 Hey makers! I'm Dima Braven, founder of itmeo. In itmeo we believe that a good preparation makes a good launch. One of the most important pieces of every startup or app launch is engaging with early adopters. Those guys do matter a lot! We are here to help you. Firstly, you need to create an outstanding "coming soon" landing page that will collect visitors' emails. Uplaunch is a tool contains lots of neatly crafted HTML5/CSS3/JS templates with Mailchimp & Zapier integrations. Also, it has a design version with Sketch, Figma & PSD files. The tool is terrifically easy to use by both designers and developers. With our product, you can start your web projects extremely fast to impress your audience⚡️ The valuable things you get with Uplaunch: 💥 Save time. Launch your best "coming soon" page in 10 minutes! 😎 Lots of ready-to-use templates 💎 Smooth animations by itmeo 🛠 Mailchimp & Zapier integrations 🚀 Incredibly easy to use 😌 Lightweight code 🎂 ∞ Personal & Commercial Use 🛫 Free updates for 1 year 📒 Clear documentation This tool that can be used for various purposes: ✓ Collecting email submissions ✓ Kickstart your new idea ✓ If your website is on "under construction" ✓ For the pre-launch stage ✓ As a "coming soon" page As always, ProductHunters are given special discount coupons 💃: LOVEPH30 - 30% off. "Offer is limited to 50 copies". 👉 Visit the site to discover examples - http://uplaunch.net/templates
