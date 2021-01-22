discussion
Sachin Shukla
MakerSimply human!
Hello Everyone, I'm Sachin Shukla from India. My personal experiences in last few years, inquisitiveness to add positivity in people’s lives around the world and passion to help changemakers drove me to work on this idea. Along with dealing with unknown fears of pandemic, I & my co-founders went on to brainstorm, visualize, design, brand and give shape to this platform in 2020. We named it UPDEED - A positive space on the Internet where: - Everyone is equal and uplifts each other - Appreciates and connects with changemakers for a higher purpose to uplift the society UPDEED is a unique networking platform to showcase extraordinary impact by ordinary people around us. Connect with likeminded change makers and share to inspire. With Updeed, you can: • Create posts and share stories • Clap on inspiring posts • Appreciate others and get connected with them • Mention someone on your posts for their good work • Award people for their impactful work • Recommend posts to be featured on Gratitude wall People from over 10 countries have joined so far and said that they'd been waiting for something like UPDEED and promoting it in their networks. Through Product Hunt, I would like to invite all of you to download the app and try out this platform. Please reply to this thread with your feedback and I would be happy to respond. I am obsessed with continuous improvement methodology and love reading each feedback with absolute delight. Cheers! Sachin Shukla
@sachin_shukla3 Great Concept. Have been looking forward for something like this. Was this a lockdown idea?
@sachin_shukla3 I am using the app for a few days and it is such a different experience. Would recommend everyone to download and use it.
@sachin_shukla3 Great thought. People were using multiple platforms for this by now, but using a designated platform to read inspiring stories,appreciate & connect to people is in itself a very unique experience. Wish you good luck!!👏🏻👍🏻
@sachin_shukla3 Great Idea and awesome product! Wishing you all the best!