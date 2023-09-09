Products
Home
→
Product
→
UpdateCanary.com
UpdateCanary.com
When a search engine updates, we send an SMS alert
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Update Canary is a simple free software as a service (SAAS) that monitors announcements from search engines of an algorithm update or change. If an update is announced a SMS text message alert is sent to your mobile device.
Launched in
SEO
Search
by
UpdateCanary.com
The makers of UpdateCanary.com
About this launch
UpdateCanary.com
When a search engine updates, we send an SMS alert.
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
UpdateCanary.com by
UpdateCanary.com
was hunted by
Joe Hall
in
SEO
,
Search
. Made by
Joe Hall
. Featured on September 11th, 2023.
UpdateCanary.com
is not rated yet. This is UpdateCanary.com's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report