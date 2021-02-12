discussion
Maxim Manylov
MakerOn my way to the SaaS founder.
Hi guys! Over the past few years, I started and not finished tens of products. Even when I tried to make something small - I couldn't finish and launch it. My friend, Alexander Isora @alexanderisora, who is the creator of the amazing Unicorn Platform and experienced PH maker, has suggested that we could make a small product together, and we did! This is my first PH launch and 22nd for Alexander, and I appreciate my dear friend for helping me to overcome my maker paralysis. In friendship we trust!
The idea of UpCount.live was inspired by the Silicon Valley series. During the launch of Pied Piper Coin, the team displayed the price of the coin on a screen. We thought it would be exciting to monitor a Product Hunt launch upvotes count in the same way 🙂 And UpCount.live was born. We used nodejs and ol' good jQuery to code it and Figma to prepare UI and visuals.
@alexanderisora I finally figured out that I don't know html/css and and started taking a course on it 📚
Hey guys! Great app! I believe audience of PH will appreciate your efforts!
@vladdekhanov_en Thank you. It was planned as a few hours project, but due the api limits we had to make oauth, then caching, e.t.c - so small project becomes not too small, as always )
cool, cool idea
Noice! I literally have this up for today's launch :) at https://upcount.live/?postId=dyn...
Nice! I like it refreshes in real time
@abelozerov Due PH API limits it does refresh every 10 seconds.
@maxim_manylov I mean it's cool already and I like it :-)
One for the maker-bubble. I like it 😉
Did you see my upvote? 😜
@danischenker Moved from home to the coworking, perhaps missed it. Vote again 😄
It feels really meta upvoting this - great product! 😆
@nathansvirsky We use it now - it helps )
@nathansvirsky you can watch your upvote https://upcount.live/?postId=upc... It will be even more meta.
Hey! Great work! I will defenetly use this in the future.
@markharris Mention: you can share url from address bar with your friends.
Good job, guys, good job! 💪
@shashcoffe Thanks a lot, waiting for your launch 🤞
@maxim_manylov On the way=)