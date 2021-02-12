  1. Home
Watch your Product Hunt launch 🔔

With UpCount.live you can get your product upvotes counter online. Monitor your Product Hunt launch upvotes count on a big screen or mobile device.
Maxim Manylov
Maker
On my way to the SaaS founder.
Hi guys! Over the past few years, I started and not finished tens of products. Even when I tried to make something small - I couldn't finish and launch it. My friend, Alexander Isora @alexanderisora, who is the creator of the amazing Unicorn Platform and experienced PH maker, has suggested that we could make a small product together, and we did! This is my first PH launch and 22nd for Alexander, and I appreciate my dear friend for helping me to overcome my maker paralysis. In friendship we trust!
Alexander Isora 🦄
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
@maxim_manylov 🤜✨🤛
Alexander Isora 🦄
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
The idea of UpCount.live was inspired by the Silicon Valley series. During the launch of Pied Piper Coin, the team displayed the price of the coin on a screen. We thought it would be exciting to monitor a Product Hunt launch upvotes count in the same way 🙂 And UpCount.live was born. We used nodejs and ol' good jQuery to code it and Figma to prepare UI and visuals.
Maxim Manylov
On my way to the SaaS founder.
@alexanderisora I finally figured out that I don't know html/css and and started taking a course on it 📚
Vlad Dekhanov
Hey guys! Great app! I believe audience of PH will appreciate your efforts!
Maxim Manylov
On my way to the SaaS founder.
@vladdekhanov_en Thank you. It was planned as a few hours project, but due the api limits we had to make oauth, then caching, e.t.c - so small project becomes not too small, as always )
gerasim_sergey
CEO MacPlus Software, www.noteifyapp.com
cool, cool idea
Maxim Manylov
On my way to the SaaS founder.
@gerasim_sergey ✊🏼
Tem Nugmanov
biz productivity magician
Noice! I literally have this up for today's launch :) at https://upcount.live/?postId=dyn...
Alexey BelozerovFounder @ PerfectPixel
Nice! I like it refreshes in real time
Maxim Manylov
On my way to the SaaS founder.
@abelozerov Due PH API limits it does refresh every 10 seconds.
Alexey BelozerovFounder @ PerfectPixel
@maxim_manylov I mean it's cool already and I like it :-)
Dani Schenker🇨🇭Online Strategist
One for the maker-bubble. I like it 😉
Dani Schenker🇨🇭Online Strategist
Did you see my upvote? 😜
Maxim Manylov
On my way to the SaaS founder.
@danischenker Moved from home to the coworking, perhaps missed it. Vote again 😄
Nathan Svirsky
Co-Founder @HomeWerk
It feels really meta upvoting this - great product! 😆
Maxim Manylov
On my way to the SaaS founder.
@nathansvirsky We use it now - it helps )
Alexander Isora 🦄
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
@nathansvirsky you can watch your upvote https://upcount.live/?postId=upc... It will be even more meta.
Mark Harris
🎈
Hey It's Mark!
Hey! Great work! I will defenetly use this in the future.
Maxim Manylov
On my way to the SaaS founder.
@markharris Mention: you can share url from address bar with your friends.
Alexey ShashkovCo-founder of tilda-retailcrm.com.
Good job, guys, good job! 💪
Maxim Manylov
On my way to the SaaS founder.
@shashcoffe Thanks a lot, waiting for your launch 🤞
Alexey ShashkovCo-founder of tilda-retailcrm.com.
@maxim_manylov On the way=)
