Clubhype

Social media previews and landing pages for Clubhouse events

We fixed the Clubhouse event links preview on social media 👋
Copy-paste your event URL and we'll auto-generate image + share link
✅ Real preview image
✅ Working “open in app” button
✅ Event analytics
We build it in our free time; all feedback welcome 🤙
17 Reviews4.4/5
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆
Love this — timely, super simple, and useful!
Marco
Maker
Developer, gamer and meet-upper
@chrismessina Thank you so much! :)
Sergej Lotz
Maker
UX Designer
@chrismessina @mediaquery Thank you Chris, what a great day for a launch 😁🚀
Amin Ben Saad
Right on time and works without any problems! Well done!
Sergej Lotz
Maker
UX Designer
@amin_ben_saad Thank you Amin, we are just amazed by the Clubhouse App and want to support the growing community by providing useful tools.
Sergej Lotz
Maker
UX Designer
Hey Hunters, together with my friend Marco, we fixed the preview links für the Clubhouse events. (it all started as a small project we did over a weekend in January) Just copy-paste your event URL into clubhype.io, and we will auto-generate a preview PNG for your event. Alternatively, you can take your CH share link and replace "joinclubhouse.com" part with "clubhype.io" and receive a fully functioning social media share link #powerhack Our generated share link has: ✅ Real preview image ✅ Working “open in app” button ✅ Event analytics (beta, dm me) We build it in our free time; all feedback welcome 🤙 We are eager to build more features for Clubhouse enthusiasts 🚀🚀🚀 Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us :)
Jannik S.
🎈
Yes!
Nice! That's really useful.
Sergej Lotz
Maker
UX Designer
@jannik_stommel Thank you Jannik, we try to do our best to support Clubhouse enthusiasts 🤩
Basti Völkl
Finally I can see where my boi Elon is speaking 😛
Marco
Maker
Developer, gamer and meet-upper
@basti_vkl Haha the moment we heard about Elon hopping on a Clubhouse talk we knew that this would have to be our example post 😁
Sergej Lotz
Maker
UX Designer
@basti_vkl We hope to hear him again on CH soon :)
Investoom
Love it!!!
Sergej Lotz
Maker
UX Designer
@investoom thank you!
Philipp
Love this! Well done works great
Michael Jancen-Widmer
I don't see how Clubhouse hasn't thought of this before, these people are literally doing the work Clubhouse couldn't. I think the team deserves all the upvotes they can get, it works like a charm 👏👏👏
Sergej Lotz
Maker
UX Designer
@jancenwidmer Thank you Michael! I hope that Clubhouse opens their API for developers soon, then the real fun and magic will begin ✨
Zeno Fox
🎈
Killer product! Super useful, and easy to use. Takes literally only 1-click!
Marco
Maker
Developer, gamer and meet-upper
@zeno_fox Thank you! Simplicity was always our number one priority :)
Erich J. Lehmann
Good stuff! Works perfectly
Sergej Lotz
Maker
UX Designer
@lumisai Thank you Erich! We put a lot of effort to optimize our loading times ;)
