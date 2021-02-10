discussion
Love this — timely, super simple, and useful!
@chrismessina Thank you so much! :)
@chrismessina @mediaquery Thank you Chris, what a great day for a launch 😁🚀
Right on time and works without any problems! Well done!
@amin_ben_saad Thank you Amin, we are just amazed by the Clubhouse App and want to support the growing community by providing useful tools.
Hey Hunters, together with my friend Marco, we fixed the preview links für the Clubhouse events. (it all started as a small project we did over a weekend in January) Just copy-paste your event URL into clubhype.io, and we will auto-generate a preview PNG for your event. Alternatively, you can take your CH share link and replace "joinclubhouse.com" part with "clubhype.io" and receive a fully functioning social media share link #powerhack Our generated share link has: ✅ Real preview image ✅ Working “open in app” button ✅ Event analytics (beta, dm me) We build it in our free time; all feedback welcome 🤙 We are eager to build more features for Clubhouse enthusiasts 🚀🚀🚀 Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us :)
@jannik_stommel Thank you Jannik, we try to do our best to support Clubhouse enthusiasts 🤩
Finally I can see where my boi Elon is speaking 😛
@basti_vkl Haha the moment we heard about Elon hopping on a Clubhouse talk we knew that this would have to be our example post 😁
@basti_vkl We hope to hear him again on CH soon :)
@investoom thank you!
I don't see how Clubhouse hasn't thought of this before, these people are literally doing the work Clubhouse couldn't. I think the team deserves all the upvotes they can get, it works like a charm 👏👏👏
@jancenwidmer Thank you Michael! I hope that Clubhouse opens their API for developers soon, then the real fun and magic will begin ✨
Good stuff! Works perfectly