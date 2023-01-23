A.I. Powered Upwork Proposals to get hired faster on Upwork
Free
UpCat is a browser extension that helps Upwork users streamline their job search by generating professional and personalized cover letters with the help of ChatGPT technology. It also includes a real-time alert feature to notify users of new job openings.
"Hey everyone! We would love to hear your feedback on how we can improve UpCat to best serve your job search needs on Upwork. Please share your thoughts and suggestions in the comments below. Thank you!"