Hi PH! I'm the maker of Unweb, adblock for distractions. If you get sucked in easily by things like feeds, suggested articles, and related videos when you visit a site like Facebook, YouTube, Reddit or Twitter, Unweb's for you. Unweb hides those distractions behind a white box by default. There's a button so you can opt into a distraction when you need it — so you don't lose any functionality of the site at all. But this way, the distraction isn't there to lure you in from the start. I'm building Unweb because I want you - not the designers of distractions - to decide how you interact with the most popular sites on the internet. Previously I built Nudge, a 5-star Chrome extension with over 2,000 WAU that helps you use the internet less. I would love to hear your feedback on Unweb, so leave a comment below! Or, if you'd like to schedule a time to chat: https://calendly.com/louis-barclay Cheers, Louis
Louis, huge thanks for the Nudge plugin - and keep up the good work, much appreciated!
This product is great - helps improve my productivity and avoid distractions, very simple with sleek functions and brilliantly designed. Highly recommend!
