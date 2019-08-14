Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Unubo 2.0

Unubo 2.0

Cloud deployments made easy

#5 Product of the DayToday
Unubo is a platform that simplifies the process of deploying a variety of digital assets, allowing you to focus on creating.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Leandro
Leandro
Maker
We have a vision: We see a future where all steps in the process of creating and deploying a digital asset will be done from one place. This release brings us a few steps closer to that vision. Deploy more 👩‍💻 Besides being able to deploy Go, Node.js, Python, Ruby, and static sites, we’ve now added: - Ghost blogging platform - Serverless functions: C#, Go, Java, Node.js, PHP, Python, Ruby - Data stores: MariaDB, PostgresSQL, Redis - Data management: Hasura, Metabase, phpMyAdmin Deploying any of these follows the exact same flow, making it very easy for you. New design 🎨 We’re constantly obsessing over how to simplify things further, so are excited to launch our re-designed interface. It’s now easier than ever to deploy anything you like. Regions 🌍 You can now choose to deploy your creations to the following locations: Asia, Europe, USA. That way, you can host your app closest to where your customers are. Uptime monitor 📈 The new and improved uptime monitor provides more detail than before, including app load times across several regions. Rollback ↺ Should things go wrong, it’s now super easy to rollback to a previously deployed state. Price 💵 It’s totally free to deploy anything. Besides what’s mentioned above, you get: - 1 GB RAM, 1 CPU, and 500 MB storage - Free automated SSL certificate renewals - Custom domains with fully managed SSL certificates - Set sensitive environment variables for your app - View realtime logs of your application We’re looking forward to seeing what you create! Feel free to ship something and tell us about it here, or on Twitter. 🖖🏾
Upvote (6)Share
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
@leandro8209 Massive congrats on the launch! I am so, so excited about this. Love the simple design and your mission to make it easy for anyone to deploy any kind of application. I'll deploy my next one with Unubo! ✨
Upvote (1)Share
Marie Denis
Marie Denis
@leandro8209 Congrats Leandro, love what you are doing with Unubo! 🙌
Upvote (1)Share
Leandro
Leandro
Maker
@anthilemoon Always appreciate your support, Anne-Laure!
Upvote (1)Share
Leandro
Leandro
Maker
@marie_dm_ Thank you, Marie 🙌🏾
UpvoteShare
Clo
Clo
The design is so clean! Well done and congrats on this 2.0 launch!
Upvote (3)Share
Leandro
Leandro
Maker
@c10v32c1u6 Thank you, Clo!
UpvoteShare
Sucipto
Sucipto
Always get invalid link after click link verification on sign up.
UpvoteShare
Leandro
Leandro
Maker
@sucipto @nucro Hi there, we'll look into this and get back to you.
UpvoteShare