We have a vision: We see a future where all steps in the process of creating and deploying a digital asset will be done from one place. This release brings us a few steps closer to that vision. Deploy more 👩💻 Besides being able to deploy Go, Node.js, Python, Ruby, and static sites, we’ve now added: - Ghost blogging platform - Serverless functions: C#, Go, Java, Node.js, PHP, Python, Ruby - Data stores: MariaDB, PostgresSQL, Redis - Data management: Hasura, Metabase, phpMyAdmin Deploying any of these follows the exact same flow, making it very easy for you. New design 🎨 We’re constantly obsessing over how to simplify things further, so are excited to launch our re-designed interface. It’s now easier than ever to deploy anything you like. Regions 🌍 You can now choose to deploy your creations to the following locations: Asia, Europe, USA. That way, you can host your app closest to where your customers are. Uptime monitor 📈 The new and improved uptime monitor provides more detail than before, including app load times across several regions. Rollback ↺ Should things go wrong, it’s now super easy to rollback to a previously deployed state. Price 💵 It’s totally free to deploy anything. Besides what’s mentioned above, you get: - 1 GB RAM, 1 CPU, and 500 MB storage - Free automated SSL certificate renewals - Custom domains with fully managed SSL certificates - Set sensitive environment variables for your app - View realtime logs of your application We’re looking forward to seeing what you create! Feel free to ship something and tell us about it here, or on Twitter. 🖖🏾
