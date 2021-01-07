Unstack Payments
Hi Hunters, happy new year! Last July we announced Unstack for websites, landing pages, and blogging. Today we are taking a next step for makers and marketers with the launch of payments and subscriptions so you cam monetize your digital content and build better digital businesses. Now you can create commerce enabled web and landing pages in minutes without a line of code. You can add both one time or recurring checkouts to your content though our partnership with Stripe. You can also add and manage products right through Unstack. We also build in native options for content gating and memberships. Now creators can designate content as public or premium and require free account (for lead gen) or a paid subscription to access your best content, course material, community, downloads, live classes, and more. Let us know what you think! We are excited to keep rolling out the tools teams need to build faster and own their digital presence!
I've just begun to dig into what Unstack can do, but I've been impressed so much, that I have been formulating the plan to move multiple websites over. It's one of the most progressive approaches to CMS that I've seen in years, and is now becoming a true business platform.
@handythinks thanks Chris! We are really excited about this one. Can't wait to see what you do on Unstack!
I am definitely going to give it a try. I am planning on setting up several ecommerce sites. I was using Thrive themes before and also some landing page builders but I was constantly searching for a AIO solution
Congrats on the new feature! Makes perfect sense as an add on and like that y'all made it easy to create a lead gen vs premium product.
@gabe__perez Thanks Gabe! We want to give people the tools to build businesses and this was way up on the list for some time so we are excited to have it launch!