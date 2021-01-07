Unstack Payments

  1. Home
eCommerce landing pages and membership sites

#2 Product of the DayToday
Unstack's content platform now allows you to set up one-time and subscription payments as well as launch membership sites with granular page-level access controls for users. Turn your digital content into a money-making machine using Unstack and Stripe.
4 Reviews5.0/5
Grant Deken
Maker
Co-Founder, CEO of @unstackhq
Hi Hunters, happy new year! Last July we announced Unstack for websites, landing pages, and blogging. Today we are taking a next step for makers and marketers with the launch of payments and subscriptions so you cam monetize your digital content and build better digital businesses. Now you can create commerce enabled web and landing pages in minutes without a line of code. You can add both one time or recurring checkouts to your content though our partnership with Stripe. You can also add and manage products right through Unstack. We also build in native options for content gating and memberships. Now creators can designate content as public or premium and require free account (for lead gen) or a paid subscription to access your best content, course material, community, downloads, live classes, and more. Let us know what you think! We are excited to keep rolling out the tools teams need to build faster and own their digital presence!
Zach RegoSaaS sales and marketing
This is a huge win for creators! Having one tool to manage their entire digital business will save time, improve conversion rates, and increase profitability.
Chris Handy
@chrishandyblog
I've just begun to dig into what Unstack can do, but I've been impressed so much, that I have been formulating the plan to move multiple websites over. It's one of the most progressive approaches to CMS that I've seen in years, and is now becoming a true business platform.
Grant Deken
Maker
Co-Founder, CEO of @unstackhq
@handythinks thanks Chris! We are really excited about this one. Can't wait to see what you do on Unstack!
Taimo.orBlogger and Affiliate Marketer
I am definitely going to give it a try. I am planning on setting up several ecommerce sites. I was using Thrive themes before and also some landing page builders but I was constantly searching for a AIO solution
Grant Deken
Maker
Co-Founder, CEO of @unstackhq
@taimooor Awesome. Definitely let us know how it goes. We're finding a lot of people are using it for digital content and services today, but you could also use it for small SKU catalogs as well!
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
Congrats on the new feature! Makes perfect sense as an add on and like that y'all made it easy to create a lead gen vs premium product.
Grant Deken
Maker
Co-Founder, CEO of @unstackhq
@gabe__perez Thanks Gabe! We want to give people the tools to build businesses and this was way up on the list for some time so we are excited to have it launch!
