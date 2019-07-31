Unsplash for Figma
Unsplash for Figma brings millions of beautiful free images right into Figma. Insert a random image or search for something specific without ever leaving your canvas.
Kirill Zakharov
Hey everyone 👋 Ever since the Unsplash design team migrated over to Figma, we've felt the pain point of not having access to Unsplash at our finger tips. So we know the frustration of having to manually download and insert images into Figma.. As soon as Figma's Plugins Beta went live, it didn't take long for @liammartens to reach out to me in our members Slack and demo an already working proof of concept using the Unsplash API. I was so excited about seeing this integration come to life that I decided to team up with Liam and help him polish it up—turning it into the official Unsplash for Figma plugin. Today, as Figma Plugins go live, we're excited to share the Unsplash for Figma plugin with the rest of the world: giving you access to the entire Unsplash image library right inside of Figma. Read more about Unsplash for Figma on our blog: https://medium.com/unsplash/unsp... We can't wait for you to try it and hear your thoughts and feedback.
