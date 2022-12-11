Products
Home
Product
Unschooler
Ranked #15 for today
Unschooler
Personal AI mentor
Ask an AI mentor any question and get tutorials adapted to your knowledge and goals. Each question updates your skills, shows the best career match and knowledge you miss. The more questions you ask — the more evident skill gaps.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
Unschooler
About this launch
Unschooler
Personal AI mentor
Unschooler by
Unschooler
was hunted by
Lena Dorogenskaya
in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
. Made by
Lena Dorogenskaya
Serg Krasakovich
Alexander Dovksha
Yana Golubeva
KuSu Mikhail
and
Semyon Golovin
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Unschooler
is not rated yet. This is Unschooler's first launch.
