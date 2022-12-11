Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Unschooler
Ranked #15 for today

Unschooler

Personal AI mentor

Free Options
Embed
Ask an AI mentor any question and get tutorials adapted to your knowledge and goals. Each question updates your skills, shows the best career match and knowledge you miss. The more questions you ask — the more evident skill gaps.
Launched in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning by
Unschooler
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Unschooler
UnschoolerPersonal AI mentor
0
reviews
8
followers
Unschooler by
Unschooler
was hunted by
Lena Dorogenskaya
in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning. Made by
Lena Dorogenskaya
,
Serg Krasakovich
,
Alexander Dovksha
,
Yana Golubeva
,
KuSu Mikhail
and
Semyon Golovin
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Unschooler
is not rated yet. This is Unschooler's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#119