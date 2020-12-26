  1. Home
unloved

marketplace for pre-owned tech subscriptions

Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
#5 Product of the DayToday
Imagine selling off all those annual subscriptions you don't use anymore and can't refund. We help you do exactly that. In a nutshell - unloved is a platform for buying and selling pre-owned tech subscriptions.
Nitish Rathee
Maker
building responsible tech.
Hey Product Hunters ! I paid for a few annual subscriptions and realised I didn't quite need them anymore - built a website to get some money back selling them. Still working some quirks out but you might find the platform interesting - please do subscribe. You can pretty much list anything with a long shelf life for sale. keen to hear your thoughts
Amy Johnson
🎈
Proud
Nitish Rathee
Maker
building responsible tech.
@amyjohnson48 Thank you!
