This is the latest launch from Lingvanex
See Lingvanex’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Unlimited Voice Transcription with API
Ranked #1 for today

Unlimited Voice Transcription with API

Fast on-premise voice-to-text on 92 languages

Free Options
Unlock seamless communication with our fixed-price transcription. Transcribe audio to 92 languages with our on-premise solution, easily integrated into your company. Contact us at info@lingvanex.com for FREE DEMO.
Launched in Productivity, Privacy by
Lingvanex
About this launch
Lingvanex
LingvanexTranslation apps for business and lives.
152reviews
428
followers
Unlimited Voice Transcription with API by
Lingvanex
was hunted by
Siarhei Nekhaichyk
in Productivity, Privacy. Made by
Siarhei Nekhaichyk
,
Alexander Koul
,
Iryna Tsyganok
,
Andrei M.
,
Alex Misiulia
,
Serg Krasakovich
,
Alexei Rudak
,
Ilya Hets
,
Alex Bavdey
and
Veronica Slesarchik
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Lingvanex
is rated 4.5/5 by 146 users. It first launched on February 11th, 2020.
Upvotes
371
Vote chart
Comments
29
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#4