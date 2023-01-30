Products
This is the latest launch from Lingvanex
See Lingvanex’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Unlimited Voice Transcription with API
Ranked #1 for today
Unlimited Voice Transcription with API
Fast on-premise voice-to-text on 92 languages
Visit
Upvote 371
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Unlock seamless communication with our fixed-price transcription. Transcribe audio to 92 languages with our on-premise solution, easily integrated into your company. Contact us at info@lingvanex.com for FREE DEMO.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Privacy
by
Lingvanex
About this launch
Lingvanex
Translation apps for business and lives.
152
reviews
428
followers
Follow for updates
Unlimited Voice Transcription with API by
Lingvanex
was hunted by
Siarhei Nekhaichyk
in
Productivity
,
Privacy
. Made by
Siarhei Nekhaichyk
,
Alexander Koul
,
Iryna Tsyganok
,
Andrei M.
,
Alex Misiulia
,
Serg Krasakovich
,
Alexei Rudak
,
Ilya Hets
,
Alex Bavdey
and
Veronica Slesarchik
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Lingvanex
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 146 users. It first launched on February 11th, 2020.
Upvotes
371
Comments
29
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#4
Report