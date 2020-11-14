discussion
Joseph Cohen
Makerfounder at universe
Hi - I'm Joe, the founder here. Here's our blog post for some more context on today's launch: Starting today, with the release of macOS Big Sur, we're bringing Universe to the Mac. We've turned the best app for building websites on iOS into the best app for building websites, period. On your iPhone, iPad, or on your Mac, you can create and launch a store or a site in minutes - literally - and integrate features like Apple Pay to make your site stand out. Thanks to Apple's Mac Catalyst framework, we've created a rich, native experience for Universe that makes perfect sense on the bigger screen. As a native app, the experience you'll get while you're building your site will match the quality of the site you create: a reimagined big-screen user interface, lightning-fast performance, and the ability to drag and drop media from other apps on your Mac effortlessly. Universe for Mac is available for free starting today in the Mac App Store. And while it works great on M1-powered Macs, anyone running macOS Big Sur on their Mac can use Universe thanks to Apple's Mac Catalyst framework. Universe gives creators the freedom of a blank canvas to express their ideas. Our grid editor lets anyone create the web from the palm of their hand — and now from a screen as big as their ideas. — You can download the app here: https://onuniverse.com/mac Happy to answer any of your questions!
Love Universe, so excited that it's on the Mac now!!
Looks great, don't dare to update to Sur yet!