Hi everyone. After months of hard work and hard thinking, I am ready to share with you what I've been working on: The Universe Design System. I don't know how often in the process of building it, I deleted everything and started from scratch until I was satisfied 😄 So here it is. ▶️ Supercharge Your UX & UI Design Workflow Today ▶️ Save yourself and your team hundreds of hours & thousands of dollars ▶️ Establish smart & efficient design and collaboration workflows ▶️ Use the latest and most advanced UI design techniques ▶️ Perfect for UI Design, Wireframing, Prototyping, Websites, Apps, Landing Pages and so much more Work Smarter: ▶️ Advanced Color System ▶️ Typography System ▶️ Visual Effects System ▶️ Layout System ▶️ Cards Framework Features: ▶️ Suuuuuper flexible: Easy customization in seconds ▶️ Atomic Design + Sketch super powers: nested symbols, layer and text styles & smart layout ▶️ Optimized for perfect usability ▶️ 500+ Atomic Design Components ▶️ Auto Updating Style Guide ▶️ ... and much more Made for: ▶️ Design Leaders ▶️ Junior & Senior Designers ▶️ Developers ▶️ Design Students ▶️ Startups, Small & Large Businesses This launch has been the culmination of my hard work, though this is not a finish line – it's a starting line. Thanks Michael P.S. Save 30% now. Launch offer for a week or so :)
@michaelgladilov Do you plan to release to Figma?
