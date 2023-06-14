Products
Home
→
Product
→
universally.chat
universally.chat
Turn ChatGPT into your personal AI assistant on any website
Visit
Upvote 4
50% Off for early users
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Open ChatGPT with one simple shortcut on any website. Load web content, youtube videos & PDFs and discuss, summarize & ask questions about it.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
universally.chat
About this launch
universally.chat
Turn ChatGPT into your personal AI assistant on any website
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
universally.chat by
universally.chat
was hunted by
Max Hanauer
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Max Hanauer
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
universally.chat
is not rated yet. This is universally.chat's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
