Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Universal UI Kit (Web) v1.0
See Universal UI Kit (Web) v1.0’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Universal UI Kit (Web) v3.0
Universal UI Kit (Web) v3.0
The Most Universal UI Kit for Figma
Visit
Upvote 6
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The new generation tool for creating interfaces in Figma. Save your work time and kickstart any project.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Web Design
by
Universal UI Kit (Web) v1.0
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
Universal UI Kit (Web) v1.0
Powerful Web UI components for creating websites in Figma
3
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Universal UI Kit (Web) v3.0 by
Universal UI Kit (Web) v1.0
was hunted by
Dima Groshev
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Web Design
. Made by
Dima Groshev
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Universal UI Kit (Web) v1.0
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on December 8th, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#58
Report