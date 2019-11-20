Unisocks
Dynamically priced limited edition socks, built on Ethereum.
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Pat Manfra
Super unique concept. Can't wait to see what product comes next.
Upvote (1)Share
I like the concept, but what is the advantage of this compared to buying socks on e.g. amazon?
UpvoteShare
Hunter
@stefan_hesse Unisocks are closer to like yeezys / supreme, in that they are a limited edition luxury good. Some people buy Unisocks to speculate on the price similar to how people speculate in the sneaker market. Other redeem their Unisocks tokens so they either preserve the socks forever, as a collectible, or wear them to stunt on their friends
Upvote (1)Share
@mikedemarais thank you, got it. Not for me though :D
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter
@stefan_hesse if you just need some non-luxury, non-rare, regular old socks... then you should def buy them from amazon. unisocks are fashion
UpvoteShare