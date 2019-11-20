Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Unisocks

Unisocks

Dynamically priced limited edition socks, built on Ethereum.

#4 Product of the DayToday
Unisocks ($SOCKS) are tokens that entitle you to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve.
You can sell the token back at any time.
Money Laundry: The Rise of the Crypto Sock MarketPurchased 1 SOCK for .31 ETH and had a -28% loss on their investment in SOCKS. Better luck next time, 0xf3f2... In the image above, we have an obvious outlier. This wallet bought and sold 50 SOCK tokens.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Pat Manfra
Pat Manfra
Super unique concept. Can't wait to see what product comes next.
Upvote (1)Share
Stefan Hesse
Stefan Hesse
I like the concept, but what is the advantage of this compared to buying socks on e.g. amazon?
UpvoteShare
Michael Demarais
Michael Demarais
Hunter
@stefan_hesse Unisocks are closer to like yeezys / supreme, in that they are a limited edition luxury good. Some people buy Unisocks to speculate on the price similar to how people speculate in the sneaker market. Other redeem their Unisocks tokens so they either preserve the socks forever, as a collectible, or wear them to stunt on their friends
Upvote (1)Share
Stefan Hesse
Stefan Hesse
@mikedemarais thank you, got it. Not for me though :D
Upvote (1)Share
Michael Demarais
Michael Demarais
Hunter
@stefan_hesse if you just need some non-luxury, non-rare, regular old socks... then you should def buy them from amazon. unisocks are fashion
UpvoteShare