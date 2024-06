Svelte 326 upvotes

Svelte is the Uniquery add-on's frontend framework. It allows us to build a robust and interactive UI.

Firebase

We use Firebase for our user database and backend. We also use Firebase Functions to handle API calls to third-party services for data importing.

Figma

Figma is the design tool we use for the UI of Uniquery. It's an amazing tool with generous free plan.