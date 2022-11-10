Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Uniqkey
Uniqkey
Password & access manager for businesses
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Uniqkey automates employee logins and empowers IT with full SaaS visibility and centralized access management to make businesses more secure and productive.
Launched in
Android
,
Chrome Extensions
,
SaaS
+2 by
Uniqkey
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Uniqkey
Password & Access Manager for Businesses
2
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Uniqkey by
Uniqkey
was hunted by
Utsav Chopra
in
Android
,
Chrome Extensions
,
SaaS
. Made by
Simon Melander
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Uniqkey
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Uniqkey's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#165
Report