Hi PH Community, Welcome to Undock, the fastest way to meet. Our broadly stated mission is to enable people to work anywhere - at any time. This requires breaking down the 4 walls of an office, the bookends of 9-5, and the general opaqueness of availability. As you’re likely reading this from your ever-expanding home office during a never-ending workday, you probably feel the tectonic shift toward this reality. Enter Undock. We stripped down every component of a meeting and reimagined what a seamless end-to-end experience would feel like. I’m excited to present to you the first piece of our vision: Predictive Scheduling. For our Product Hunt launch (and for today only) we’re lifting the waitlist! We’re also providing early access to the meeting platform and conferencing. -------------------------------------- ⚡Predictive Scheduling. Meeting time suggestions, wherever you work - starting in email. ⚡Speed. Hands-down - the fastest way to know what times to suggest and insert them. We’ll keep track of all proposed times so you don’t double book. In addition to finding the time, with Undock you don’t have open your calendar, re-enter participants, enter the time, add conferencing and share the invite. All done in 1-click without leaving your inbox. **Undock is incredible in Single-Player Mode** ⚡Control. Undock helps you and others suggest mutually preferred meeting times. The alternative of entirely relinquishing your schedule to a bot or a booking page, while useful, gives up control of your day. Aside from the power dynamics of asking someone else to do the work - it’s simply not pareto-optimal. There’s probably a better time for all of you. We’ll suggest it. ⚡Privacy. Create an account with your preferences. Toggle your privacy settings. Undock will only show the top few times on any given day that works for everyone - not your entire availability. Undock even shows different availability to different people. Your booking page is also dynamic and can show limited times that change. ⚡We’re hyperfocused on mutual availability. We’re building a powerful crawler that processes calendar links. Visual: imagine receiving a calendar link and hovering over it to pick a time that works for you. We’re also processing inbound meeting requests to let you know what works and what doesn’t without ever looking at a calendar. ------------------------------------------------ Chrome + Gmail, Microsoft (private beta). But we’re on the way to other popular email, messaging and productivity apps. Let me know if you’d love to see this on mobile :). We plan to deliver the same delight of our scheduling experience through to the meeting itself. Everything is centered around people spending less time in and around meetings. We can’t wait to show you what’s next. There are plenty of easter eggs in the app, explore and enjoy. Thankful for this incredible community and for all that it represents! Please let us know what you think of the product in the comments down below! Thanks @jmitch for hunting! It’s time to work. Nash CEO & Co-founder of Undock
