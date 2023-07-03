Products
Home
→
Product
→
Undesk
Undesk
A virtual office for teams to sit together & move fast
Motivate each other and get more done with the power of presence. Undesk is a virtual office for remote teams to rebuild the office energy,
even when the team is in quiet, heads-down, deep work mode.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Remote Work
by
Undesk
About this launch
Undesk
A virtual office for teams to sit together & move fast
Undesk by
Undesk
was hunted by
Yamato Kaneko
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Sho Yasuda
and
Yamato Kaneko
. Featured on July 24th, 2023.
Undesk
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Undesk's first launch.
