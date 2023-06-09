Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from ClipDrop
See ClipDrop’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Uncrop
Uncrop

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Free Options
Embed
Uncrop is a new tool optimized to edit image aspect ratio. It is based on a foundation model created by stability.ai.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Photo editing
 by
ClipDrop
SocialBu
Ad
AI-powered complete social media management tool
About this launch
ClipDrop
ClipDropAR Copy Paste - Capture and transfer anything around you
147reviews
2.7K
followers
Uncrop by
ClipDrop
was hunted by
Clara
in Artificial Intelligence, Photo editing. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
ClipDrop
is rated 4.4/5 by 147 users. It first launched on October 23rd, 2020.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#280