Uncommon Illustrations by Artify
Free and weirdly beautiful animations & illustrations
Juan Sarmiento
Maker
Hi everyone, and thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! We’re launching Artify’s latest design pack today, a collection of really (ugly) neat illustrations with which we tried to create something different. While we were trying to think outside the box, we were also trying to not forget what the inside of the box looks like (can’t remember where I read that, but it sounded like a cool thing to say) Hope you guys like these, there’s 190 illustrations in total across 12 different design styles which are available for download in Ai & SVG vector formats as well as high resolution transparent PNG files, the pack also includes 50 animated illustrations in AE & Lottie formats. The illustrations are fully editable, you can even work on with them right on your browser through the Artify editor, and they look great for on landing pages or editorial projects/ TL;DR 🎨 190 illustrated compositions 🌠 50 animated illustrations 🎭 12 distinctively unique design styles 📥 Downloadable in Ai & SVG vectors - Ae & JSON animations - transparent PNG rasters 💎 Editable on your browser as well, through the Artify editor 💡 Perfect for landing pages, UI cards & more 🔥 Uncommon & oddly cool ❤️ Thanks for your support! Let me know what you think of these or if you have any feedback, suggestions, criticism, etc.. we are all ears! Also, if you’d like to get these right away, there’s a little something on twitter https://twitter.com/ArtifyCrew and https://twitter.com/JuanPabloSarmi ;)
Congrats! Gallery looks pretty cool :-)
Hey @juanpablosarmi! Great product buddy! The idea is great and fills a gap in the market, these set of illustrations are dope and quite uncommon! Thank You for creating this, looking forward to using it! Kudos!
@porush_puri Thanks bro ! yes, we wanted to create something different to the flat style we see everywhere !!!
Congratulations on the launch! Good luck!
@jalisa_islam thanks Jalisa, feel free to download and enjoy the pack :)
Something out of norm. More illustrations should be like this so our world get out of barbie doll figure.
@falak_sher hahahaha, absolutely Falak, that exactly what we wanted to try ! which one did you like it the most ?