Max Coutte
Makerco-founder and CEO @ Unai.one
Hi all! I grew up obsessed with imaginary worlds, obsessed with computers and nurtured by a house full of artists. So of course when I discovered VR it immediately clicked! I couldn’t afford an Oculus, so with my best friend Gabriel we built our own VR headset when we were 15 years old. And we open-sourced it: Relativity.com. Now, years later we are still obsessed with VR and imaginary worlds so we are building Unai. Making that vision a reality will take time, but we know that with the right talents we can build a product that people will truly enjoy using to live their virtual life. We’re very happy to open the waiting list for the beta as well as 10 new positions at Unai! Max
