Ultraworking Quarantine Support
Free Accounts to Ultraworking for Remote Productivity Tech
#1 Product of the DayToday
We help self-directed work and remote productivity with two elements — smart user interfaces and live videoconferencing led by a skilled moderator. We’re offering 1000 free accounts to people in effected areas:
Hi there, I'm the CTO at Ultraworking. We create tech to help remote productivity and people doing self-directed work. We'd like to do our part to help people on lockdown, doing self-quarantine, or who have had their routines disrupted. We're currently able to offer 1000 free quarantine support accounts to our tech right now, and as soon as we can expand capacity, we’ll increase that number. We're hosting multiple remote-work sessions every week. You bring your work, and we provide some light-weight structure, accountability and supportive community to help you get it done quickly. Let me know if you’ve got any questions, and hope to get some great work in with you. Cheers, Lee
Hi everyone, I'm one of the team members here at Ultraworking. Times are crazy now, but we hope that we can make the next few months a little easier for you. We have some amazing, extremely supportive people in our community, and I hope that together we can get through the lockdowns better. If you got any questions, or there's any way we can support you, feel free to let us know. Stay strong.
Great initiative!
I just joined today. Sent this to my close buddies in the NoCode community.
Ultraworking is great. I almost missed it because Xavier’s name was in his middle. Xavier specifically is an example of how great Ultraworking is. Great host - quick on his feet, empathetic, helpful all in all. I’ve been around UltraWorking things for over 1.5 years. But no affiliation with them :).