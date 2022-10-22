Products
Home
→
Product
→
UltraPawz
Ranked #11 for today
UltraPawz
A preventive healthcare app for pets
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
UltraPawz creates wellness plans for pets across balanced nutrition, exercise and emotional wellness. We combine this with a smart collar that measures real time GPS and activity patterns, to prevent healthcare concerns before they arise.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Pets
,
Tech
by
UltraPawz
About this launch
UltraPawz
A preventive healthcare app for pets
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
UltraPawz by
UltraPawz
was hunted by
UltraPawz
in
Fintech
,
Pets
,
Tech
. Made by
UltraPawz
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
UltraPawz
is not rated yet. This is UltraPawz's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
5
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#242
