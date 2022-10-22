Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → UltraPawz
Ranked #11 for today

UltraPawz

A preventive healthcare app for pets

Free
UltraPawz creates wellness plans for pets across balanced nutrition, exercise and emotional wellness. We combine this with a smart collar that measures real time GPS and activity patterns, to prevent healthcare concerns before they arise.
Launched in Fintech, Pets, Tech by
UltraPawz
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
UltraPawz
is not rated yet. This is UltraPawz's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#242