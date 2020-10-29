Ultimate Push Notifications by Ecomfit
Hannah Nguyen
👉👉👉 Diversity kinds of push notifications to send to your customers: ✅ Remind Abandoned Carts: Customers leaving a shopping cart without checking out is the biggest problem merchants have to face, which causes a huge loss of potential revenue! Ecomfit's abandoned cart REMINDER allows you to customize an unlimited number of automated push notifications to recover orders and regain the lost revenue! ✅ Cross-sell notifications: Automatically send web push notifications regarding cross-sell products to your customers who did purchase from your store. ✅ Product price drop reminders: Automatically send reminders about products that customers have seen. ✅ Welcome discount messages: Send a message with a discount code to those who visit the website for the first time. ✅ Product interest notifications: Send 2 reminders about products that customers have seen 👉👉👉 Target Right People by Customer Profile feature Content sent to customers is only effective when it reaches the right people. Ecomfit provides the only solution on the market that can help you BUILD CUSTOMER PROFILES, categorize those people into segments, and send messages to the EXACT CUSTOMERS. Group criteria include traffic sources, viewed products, products in the shopping cart, products purchased & revenue generated. 👉👉👉 2 TYPES OF CAMPAIGNS: ➡️ Automation campaigns: Simplify your marketing process in a few clicks with useful automated web push notifications ➡️ Customizable campaigns: you can fully create content for exact targeted customers as you want. Campaigns can be created unlimitedly so you can notify discount programs, customer services, and bring them back to the website to buy immediately. 💢 This plugin is also perfect for drop-shipping and POD💢 ====================== 🆘 Further, this is not an app, it brings a solution with more benefits: ✔️ Consulting on building and optimizing your online retail businesses ✔️ Enthusiastic support from our experts ✔️ Ebook for Facebook ads by Ecomfit marketing experts ✔️ Ebook: Tips for Instagram ads by Ecomfit marketing experts ✔️ Document to use Tiktok ads ✔️ Support 24/7 So you will need this solution if you: ➡️ Running an online store ➡️ You have lots of traffic but no sales ➡️ You are finding a solution to bring your revenue to the moon ====================== Follow us on: - Shopify app store: https://apps.shopify.com/partner... - Website: https://ecomfit.com/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ecomfit/ - Twitter: https://twitter.com/ecomfit
Robert Doughertyinvestor
Good way for segmenting and focusing special offers along with price reduction alerts and the support is amazing!
Hannah Nguyen
@robertdougherty5 thank you so much
Clifford Geheefounder/partner @stellarbaseinc
The interface is seamless. Handling a very important and powerful aspect of the eCommerce. it's incredible. However, i am waiting to see the results but initially, it's looking great. their chat support is also very helpful and quick.
