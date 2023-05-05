Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ultima
Ultima
750+ free illustrations for creative projects
Large free bundle of 30 packs filled with 750+ illustrations in a variety of styles, topics, and eternal areas of use will be suitable for any design. Get the full collection right in Figma.
Launched in
Design Tools
Icons
by
Ultima
About this launch
Ultima
750+ free illustrations for creative projects
Ultima by
Ultima
was hunted by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
in
Design Tools
,
Icons
. Made by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Denis Shepovalov
,
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
and
Dmitriy Grinchenko
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
Ultima
is not rated yet. This is Ultima's first launch.
