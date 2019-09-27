Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → uiprint

uiprint

Printable templates of mockup, wireframes and sketchpads

#2 Product of the DayToday
Speed up your paper prototyping with printable mockups and wireframe. As compare to blank paper these helps you to quickly draw clean wireframes and stay organized.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
vijay verma
vijay verma
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! We are living in the digital design era, and have a lot of different tools that make the process of prototyping really simple. But still pen and paper remain the most useful tools for UX designers. Paper prototypes are an excellent and cheap tool to get feedback on early designs, These printable templates allow you to quickly draw clean wireframes and to stay better organized on your projects. Wireframes drawn out on in a device helps to put things in perspective. 🔆Available Templates • 1xUP Mobile • 2xUP Mobile • 2xUP Extended Mobile • 3xUP Mobile • Browser Landscape • Browser Portrait • Dotted grid sketchpad All mobile mocks are mapped with original iPhone X, XS, 11Pro Screen size. You can download all templates in both A4 and Letter Size. This is my first time on the Product Hunt to make and hunt for myself :) If you will have any questions tweet me or ping me on any social channel @realvjy
Upvote (1)Share
Dalpat Prajapati
Dalpat Prajapati
Amazing resource. @realvjy It would be awesome if you can ship hardcopy book of 50 pages each in India. Gonna really useful.
Upvote (1)Share
vijay verma
vijay verma
Maker
@dalpattapaniya Thanks Dalpat for feedback. Adding this to my todo list ✌️
UpvoteShare
Vikas Raj Yadav
Vikas Raj Yadav
Really helpful product. @realvjy
Upvote (1)Share
vijay verma
vijay verma
Maker
@vraj247 Thank you vikas for your early feedback
UpvoteShare
Rohan Mishra
Rohan Mishra
Great product for Designers!!
Upvote (1)Share
Shoaib Prasad
Shoaib Prasad
@realvjy this is very nice product. Already started using it. Loving it
Upvote (1)Share
vijay verma
vijay verma
Maker
@shoaib_prasad Thanks Shoaib for your feedback on early testing wireframes
UpvoteShare