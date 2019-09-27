Discussion
vijay verma
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! We are living in the digital design era, and have a lot of different tools that make the process of prototyping really simple. But still pen and paper remain the most useful tools for UX designers. Paper prototypes are an excellent and cheap tool to get feedback on early designs, These printable templates allow you to quickly draw clean wireframes and to stay better organized on your projects. Wireframes drawn out on in a device helps to put things in perspective. 🔆Available Templates • 1xUP Mobile • 2xUP Mobile • 2xUP Extended Mobile • 3xUP Mobile • Browser Landscape • Browser Portrait • Dotted grid sketchpad All mobile mocks are mapped with original iPhone X, XS, 11Pro Screen size. You can download all templates in both A4 and Letter Size. This is my first time on the Product Hunt to make and hunt for myself :) If you will have any questions tweet me or ping me on any social channel @realvjy
@dalpattapaniya Thanks Dalpat for feedback. Adding this to my todo list ✌️
Great product for Designers!!
@iamrohanmishra Thanks
@shoaib_prasad Thanks Shoaib for your feedback on early testing wireframes