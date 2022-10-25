Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
UIHUT - Figma Plugin
Ranked #1 for today
UIHUT - Figma Plugin
Access 21000+ resources by copy paste from Figma plugin
Visit
Upvote 88
10%
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
UIHUT has a new plugin available on Figma, the popular design tool. Using Figma plugin users can copy any design on the clipboard and paste it into their Figma file. Cheers and save 10x time
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
UIHUT - Figma Plugin
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
Learn more
About this launch
UIHUT - Figma Plugin
20000+ Resources access by copy paste from Figma plugin
0
reviews
112
followers
Follow for updates
UIHUT - Figma Plugin by
UIHUT - Figma Plugin
was hunted by
Mansurul Haque
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Mansurul Haque
,
Sajib Rahman
and
AL EMRAN HOSSEN
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
UIHUT - Figma Plugin
is not rated yet. This is UIHUT - Figma Plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
88
Comments
18
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#24
Report