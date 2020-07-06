  1. Home
A pocket friendly wireframing ruler

Uicard lets you rapidly draw mobile outlines and dump your ideas inside. If you feel like refining, you can even go into more detail with grids, icons, and minimum touchpoints. The possibilities (or imagination) are endless.
From Idea to Kickstarter: A Product Design Case StudyI was actually considering just sticking with 3D printing for a while, but after listening to the feedback, it became clear that a higher quality version would be preferred. The next step was to get in touch with various ruler and prototype manufacturers. The biggest problem with factory-grade prototypes is cost.
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I'm Jan, the maker of Uicard — A wireframing ruler that inspires more sketching. I work as a UX designer, and back in the days, I used to sketch my ideas. Now, with all the prototyping tools out there, the story is different. I quickly jump on the computer with that ONE idea. However, I think there are lost opportunities moving that fast. Exploring and testing multiple ideas are essential to creating memorable experiences. Uicard lets you rapidly draw mobile outlines and dump your ideas inside. If you feel like refining, you can even go into more detail with grids, icons, and minimum touchpoints, etc. Would love to hear your thoughts and questions. Thank you! — Jan
