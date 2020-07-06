Discussion
Jan Haaland
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I'm Jan, the maker of Uicard — A wireframing ruler that inspires more sketching. I work as a UX designer, and back in the days, I used to sketch my ideas. Now, with all the prototyping tools out there, the story is different. I quickly jump on the computer with that ONE idea. However, I think there are lost opportunities moving that fast. Exploring and testing multiple ideas are essential to creating memorable experiences. Uicard lets you rapidly draw mobile outlines and dump your ideas inside. If you feel like refining, you can even go into more detail with grids, icons, and minimum touchpoints, etc. Would love to hear your thoughts and questions. Thank you! — Jan
