UI-TARS Desktop
Control your computer using natural language
A GUI Agent application based on
UI-TARS (Vision-Lanuage Model)
that allows you to control your computer using natural language. From Bytedance.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
Meet the team
About this launch
Control your computer using natural language
UI-TARS Desktop by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
ycjcl868
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is UI-TARS Desktop's first launch.