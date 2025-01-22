Subscribe
Control your computer using natural language
A GUI Agent application based on UI-TARS (Vision-Lanuage Model) that allows you to control your computer using natural language. From Bytedance.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

About this launch
Control your computer using natural language
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
ycjcl868
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is UI-TARS Desktop's first launch.