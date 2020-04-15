Discussion
Ildiko Gaspar
Hello everybody, I am Ildiko the creator of UI Design Daily. On 10th of March, 2016, I started doing daily UI practices in the hopes of improving my skills as a UI designer. Over the course of the years, the design files started slowly piling up. So I thought they could serve as a good resource for anybody who would like to dig deeper under the hood, use them as inspiration or research material. I hope you like my work and you’ll find the platform useful. 😊
I saw this platform a few weeks ago in Twitter and added to my bookmarks for inspiration and copying some styles. Usually everything that goes to bookmarks become lost but this website is already helped me at least two times to find the right design for my little projects. Everything is free, well-categorized and just looking awesome.
@stas_klymenko I am super glad it didn't got lost in your bookmarks and you're using it! 🎊
The best place to find free UI Designs for your project! I love it! 💜
@florinpop1705 Thank you for your feedback! Mega glad you are using it! 🙂
Congrats, really useful resources for Web Designers :D
@roberttanislav Thank you! 🙂
Hi @ildiko_gaspar been following you at Dribbble and it's awesome to see you work here! Congrats!! :)
@humbleuidesigns Thank you! :)