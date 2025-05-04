Launches
UFO²
The Desktop AgentOS for Windows Automation
Open-source (MIT) Desktop AgentOS to automate multi-app Windows workflows. Uses hybrid GUI+API control, RAG, & multi-agent framework for robust automation.
Free
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
1
#12
#12
UFO²
Zac Zuo
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Featured on May 5th, 2025.
UFO²
is not rated yet. This is UFO²'s first launch.