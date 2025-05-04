Subscribe
The Desktop AgentOS for Windows Automation
Open-source (MIT) Desktop AgentOS to automate multi-app Windows workflows. Uses hybrid GUI+API control, RAG, & multi-agent framework for robust automation.
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

About this launch
The Desktop AgentOS for Windows Automation
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on May 5th, 2025.
