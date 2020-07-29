Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Daniel Khanin
Maker
Hello, friends! I want to introduce you a simple tool that will allow you to create a P&L plan without using complex tables or obscure formulas. You no longer need to look for a bunch of different parameters, just set your goal in money and start unit economy. You will also be able to estimate the required investment to create your startup.
Upvote (1)Share
ueCalc is a great product and vastly simplifies the process of calculating and working with the UE I would recommend not only the product but Daniel as a professional in the finance field especially when it comes to startups. Great JOB!
Maker
Highly recommended! Stop excelling your data!
Один из самых крутых калькуляторов экономических метрик. Крайне рекомендую!
If you have a startup or planning to create one you definitely should have a look at this app. Simple and clean, no misleading UI just pure numbers and values! Hope this app will grow to big and massive tool to assist in making precise and right decisions.