ueCalc

Smart and easy finance planning for startups

ueCalc is SaaS unit economics metrics calculator based on Goldratt's Theory of Constraints. Input your starting data, add fixed costs and get a link to the full P&L plan, ready to send to the investor.
Stop Excelling your data. Excel everyone with ueCalc.com
Making decisions by using your business dataI have been working with startups in Russia for already 4 years now. I help them to make decisions based on their business data. Now I want to speak about how I do this and what tools and methods I...
Discussion
Daniel Khanin
Hello, friends! I want to introduce you a simple tool that will allow you to create a P&L plan without using complex tables or obscure formulas. You no longer need to look for a bunch of different parameters, just set your goal in money and start unit economy. You will also be able to estimate the required investment to create your startup.
Slava Tsyrulnik
ueCalc is a great product and vastly simplifies the process of calculating and working with the UE I would recommend not only the product but Daniel as a professional in the finance field especially when it comes to startups. Great JOB!
Daniel Khanin
@neemah thank you, your feedback were very helpful.
Alexey Komarov
Highly recommended! Stop excelling your data!
Oleg Reshetnikov
Один из самых крутых калькуляторов экономических метрик. Крайне рекомендую!
R.Yussupov
If you have a startup or planning to create one you definitely should have a look at this app. Simple and clean, no misleading UI just pure numbers and values! Hope this app will grow to big and massive tool to assist in making precise and right decisions.
