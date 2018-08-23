UDAX is the best mobile app for Coinbase Pro with professional charting, monitoring, and trading. Your API keys are encrypted, stored in your iOS Keychain or on your device, and never communicated with anyone except Coinbase. Disable the 'Transfer' permission as an additional layer of security unless you use UDAX for deposits and withdrawals.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Kind of funny to title it "definitive unofficial" 😂 I didn't realize Coinbase had an API or method to build on top of their platform. I'm curious if you've chatted with the team about Udax, @yawner.
