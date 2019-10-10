Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → UBook Pro

UBook Pro

Compact, lightweight, portable 2-in-1 Windows tablet 💻

UBook Pro is a compact, lightweight, portable 2-in-1 Windows tablet that outperforms traditional mid-range laptops.
✅ U-Shaped Kickstand
✅ 2048 Pressure-Level Stylus
✅ 256GB SSD
✅ Intel Core-M3-8100Y
✅ 12.3'' 100% sRGB
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment