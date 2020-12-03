  1. Home
UberSuggest’s Competitive Analysis

SEO competitive analysis made simple

Ubersuggest’s new competitor analysis report allows you to easily see what keywords your competition ranks for that you don’t. You can then use this data to quickly find new keyword opportunities to create blog content around or even landing pages.
Itai ElizurCOO at InboundJunction
great stuff @neil! Can you get notified for rank changes, no links etc?
Ronnie Levi
This tool is pretty useful in helping my clients find an edge!
Yuval Halevi
I'm using Ubersuggest for several years, and I'm still shocked it's a free tool. Suppose you compare it to any other competitors like ahrefs, Moz, SEMrush, and others. Each of the alternatives can cost up to hundreds of dollars per month and from my experience using premium tools like ahrefs and Ubersuggest, you can run a great in-depth SEO and keyword research for free with Ubersuggest
