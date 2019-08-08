Dear PH community,
Happy to introduce the redesigned web booking flow for Uber.
Key Changes
1) Desktop First
2) Optimised for new riders
3) New tech stack (Fusion.js)
This also affects riders using Uber's Windows 10 app
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Madhur Chadha
Hi PH, We redesigned the web booking flow (PWA) for Uber. Check it out at m.uber.com Main changes - Desktop first design because we saw 30% of m.uber riders already request rides on desktop - Optimized for new riders because we saw that when given a choice, many riders prefer to request their first rides on the web. We saw up to 60% better first trip conversions in our experiments on Uber.com in regions such as Brazil and India - Migrated to Fusion.js making the experience faster and better (Better time to first byte and Page interactivity)
UpvoteShare