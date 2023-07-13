Products
This is the latest launch from Typper
See Typper’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Typper Codes
Typper Codes
Your Figma code in one click
Visit
Upvote 15
1 Free month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Code that really works from anything inside Figma, in all languages and frameworks.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Typper
UsabilityHub
Easily organize and schedule user interviews
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Feel free to leave any suggestions or ask us any questions!"
The makers of Typper Codes
About this launch
Typper
Designer's AI Assistant
0
reviews
70
followers
Follow for updates
Typper Codes by
Typper
was hunted by
Mateus Coutinho
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Mateus Coutinho
,
João Barros
,
Diogo Cezar Teixeira Batista
and
João Victor
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Typper
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 20th, 2023.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report